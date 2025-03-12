Why Chelsea winning just the Conference League this season won't be considered a success
Chelsea are heading for the business end of the season and there is plenty to play for, with Champions League qualification and a piece of silverware still up for grabs.
Head coach Enzo Maresca and his Chelsea side have 10 Premier League matches left to play, as well as their Conference League run-in as they aim to reach May's final in Wrocław, Poland.
Chelsea face Copenhagen on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie. They currently hold a 2-1 aggregate advantage after winning last week in the Danish capital.
Beating Copenhagen will see Chelsea progress to the quarter-finals to face Molde or Legia Warsaw, with the final getting closer and closer.
READ MORE: Chelsea's pathway to Conference League final revealed
It's a competition Chelsea have been expected to win ever since they were confirmed to be playing in it at the beginning of the season when they entered at the play-off stages.
Should Chelsea win the Conference League, it will be another trophy to add to the cabinet and collection. However, all eyes are on the race for Champions League qualification via the Premier League to determine whether it's been a successful season for the Blues.
Maresca has previously insisted the Chelsea hierarchy didn't set him the objective of qualifying for Europe's elite club competition next season, but the expectation, particularly given the sums of money spent on new players, is for them to qualify.
Joe Cole delivers Conference League verdict
During a discussion on TNT Sports between Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Ally McCoist, former Chelsea star Joe Cole was asked for his verdict of whether winning the Conference League would mark a successful season for Chelsea.
Asked whether he agreed or disagreed, Cole instantly responded, stating: "Disagree."
Explaining his reasoning, Cole said: "For West Ham, winning the Conference League, it was a massive achievement. That's not being condescending. That's just saying where the club have been and to win a trophy. Those boys, what they've done there was incredible.
"But for the money that Chelsea have spent, the Conference League isn't made for them. Some of the games we have covered have been Chelsea's second or third team dispatching Noah. You know what I mean."
Ferdinand pressed Cole and asked: "do you not just take that though?"
Cole continued: "I'd take it. It's not a success. If you win the Conference League and you get into the Champions League, it's a success.
"Chelsea have to be in the Champions League with the money that's been spent."
Champions League: Will Chelsea clinch qualification for 2025-26?
Cole believes Chelsea will qualify for next season's Champions League, which would see them play in the competition for the first time since the 2022-23 season.
"I think they'll do it," said Cole. "But they... it's a par for the course Champions League.
"I just think the competition is designed... they should win it. They should win it because they are miles ahead of any other team."