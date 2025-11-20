John Terry agrees with Enzo Maresca's cautious approach with Chelsea 'superstar'

Despite already being impressed by Estevao's start at Chelsea, John Terry has backed Enzo Maresca's cautious approach in managing the winger's minutes.

Earlier this month, Maresca made it clear that abilities-wise, Estevao is already ready for the role of a regular starter for Chelsea.

The Italian, however, was adamant that it would be in the 18-year-old's best interest to take time to adapt to his new life at Chelsea before making the starting line-ups twice a week.

Maresca even shared a funny story of how Estevao already complained about the cold weather in England in October.

"Imagine December, January!" the head coach joked.

Terry, who, like everyone else, has been blown away by Estevao's incredible form for Chelsea and Brazil, loves how Maresca has handled the young talent.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I have to agree with Troy (Deeney), actually, he's an absolute superstar," the former Chelsea captain told talkSPORT in response to comparisons between Estevao and Neymar.

"What he's doing at the age he's at is absolutely incredible as well.

"But I love the manager's (approach) at the moment. The manager's looking after him.

"I think the fans and a few of us would like to see a little bit more game time at times, but as a young kid, you've got to be broken into the team and little bits."

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Terry further pointed out that Estevao must also adapt to "little things", such as the early kick-off Chelsea will have at Burnley this weekend.

"But he's shown in the big games that he's more than capable of dealing with it at this young age," he added.

Estevao started in both of Brazil's friendly matches against Senegal and Tunisia in the November international break, playing almost two full games.

While the flight back to London was much shorter than usual this time, having last played in France, it remains unclear whether Maresca would want to start Estevao against Burnley this weekend.

The other obvious right winger option at Chelsea, Pedro Neto, on the other hand, should be much fresher after recovering from a groin injury that forced him to miss out on international duty with Portugal.

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Real Madrid rue transfer decision after Estevao's meteoric rise at Chelsea﻿

READ MORE: Chelsea handed major Cole Palmer boost ahead of Champions League clash vs Barcelona﻿

READ MORE: Chelsea must make decision as squad player considers January exit