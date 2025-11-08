Enzo Maresca has confirmed all the Chelsea team news to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Wolves head to Stamford Bridge without a permanent manager after the dismissal of Vitor Pereira, while Chelsea will be keen to claim back-to-back wins in the league.

The two sides met at the end of October in the Carabao Cup, with Chelsea claiming a 4-3 win in the fourth round to progress into the quarter-finals.

Maresca is expecting a difficult match against Wolves despite their league form this season, which sees them placed rock bottom and winless after 10 matches.

Chelsea are without Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer, while Liam Delap returns to availability following his one-match ban due to suspension against Spurs.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

There are several other question marks in terms of selection for Maresca, including Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian, for Saturday's fixture.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news from within Enzo Maresca's camp for the clash against Wolves.

Romeo Lavia

Lavia picked up another injury during Chelsea's 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag on Wednesday.

The midfielder stayed on the pitch for just eight minutes before having to be replaced by Moises Caicedo for what Maresca confirmed to be a quadricep injury.

Unfortunately, there were no concrete updates regarding the midfielder's expected injury period, but Maresca admitted that early signs have not been promising.

On Friday, the Chelsea boss revealed: "We don't have an update at the moment, so we need to wait some hours to see and to do all the checks. It's painful, so we need to do the checks."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Maresca added: "It's a shame. It's a shame in this moment because we were trying to minimise minutes for him, but even with that, he's injured again. We need to insist until we find the right solution."

The Belgium international already missed the first seven games of the season before making his return with a second-half cameo in the home defeat to Brighton in late September.

He has since made seven appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, including his brief appearance in Azerbaijan.

Pedro Neto

The 25-year-old was absent from Wednesday's draw against Qarabag after picking up a minor knock against Tottenham last weekend.

Neto stayed behind in England and was involved in an individual session on Thursday, with the Portuguese joining team training on Friday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Maresca hinted Neto is set to return to the side, but a final decision would be made following the conclusion of Friday's training.

"Pedro had a session yesterday with the physio outside on the pitch; it was good," Maresca told reporters on Friday. "And today he will try with us, and then we will take the final decision."

Estevao Willian

The 18-year-old has made a fast start to life at Chelsea since finalising his switch from Palmeiras over the summer.

Maresca has already shown his trust in the Brazilian, who has returned four goals and an assist in his 15 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions so far this season.

Estevao has been managed carefully as he adapts to life in England, with the teenager not starting consecutive games in the Premier League since August.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

He scored in the Champions League against Qarabag to help the Blues secure a point in Azerbaijan, and Estevao is pushing to become a regular starter under Maresca.

The Chelsea head coach insists he is ready to start back-to-back games, but admitted there are others who he is in fierce competition with to start in attack.

"For sure he's ready to start," said Maresca. "But if Estevao starts, another one is on the bench. And probably the other one also wants to start. We just try to do the best for Estevao. We are helping him in terms of adapting to England.

"Again, last week he was complaining about it being cold. Last week was still October. Imagine December, January! He has to adapt. He's happy. He's doing fantastic. For sure he's a talented player for this club."