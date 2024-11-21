Leicester vs Chelsea: What reception will Enzo Maresca receive on Foxes return?
Enzo Maresca is looking forward to returning to his former club Leicester City for the first time since he made the decision to quit after just one season in charge.
In his one year in charge, although they were favourites, Maresca guided Leicester to the Championship title to secure their Premier League status for 2024-25.
Weeks after the triumph of delivering on the Foxes' main objective, Maresca was left with a huge decision to make. Chelsea had parted company with Mauricio Pochettino and approached the 44-year-old to become the club's new head coach.
Maresca made his choice and that was to depart for London to take the job at Stamford Bridge. So far, it has paid off. He has Chelsea in third place in the Premier League, however his decision meant disappointment amongst those in the Leicester hierarchy and fanbase.
Chelsea come up against their first newly-promoted side this season and Leicester will be desperate to get one over their former boss and claim a big scalp in their bid to avoid relegation at the end of the season.
But how will Maresca, Leicester City, its players, manager and fans react on Saturday?
Maresca is relishing the opportunity to return to visit former colleagues after his 'fantastic season' at the King Power. Ahead of the match, he said: "First of all, excited and also thankful because it was a fantastic season. I met people that are very difficult to find in football; the owner, his family, they are fantastic human beings. They care for the players, the staff, all of the people who work inside the club. You can see that.
"It was a fantastic season because I met good people and then in terms of players, it was top, it was fantastic. It was a fantastic connection between the players and the staff. This is something you need to create and I will be thankful for all of my life to that squad.
"Most of them, I am still in contact with them so there is still a connection. For me, it was a fantastic season."
Although they wished him well, Leicester were bitterly disappointed by Maresca's decision to leave. A club statement read: "Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.
"However, with Enzo’s decision made and the Board’s terms for his departure met, we wish him well in his future endeavours. He leaves with the appreciation of everyone at the Club for his work in helping us to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season."
Maresca's words suggest both parties are on good terms following his exit, however football fans aren't so forgiving and the hosts may attempt to make it uncomfortable for the Italian on his return.
Steve Cooper, who succeeded Maresca, hailed the former Foxes boss and believes the expectations of each club are not comparable.
“Enzo did a brilliant job last season in getting the club back up into the Premier League," Cooper said ahead of the game. "It’s no easy task for anybody regardless of what the expectations may be at the start of the season.
“He’s gone on and has had more than a strong start at Chelsea. They’re very different challenges, the Championship to the Premier League, and it’s not one you can compare.”
Both sides will be hoping to claim all three points to ensure a positive return to club football after the international break. Chelsea are heavy favourites to win, but Leicester will head into the game with nothing to lose given pre-game expectations and it could end up playing into their hands.