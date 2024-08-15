Mauricio Pochettino to Become USMNT Head Coach, per Report
Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next head coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Pochettino, 52, is arguably the highest-profile hire for the organization since Jurgen Klinsmann and brings to the USMNT a wealth of experience from years of coaching in the Premier League. He will take the reins after former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter was fired following a disappointing group-stage exit in the Copa America this past summer.
Pochettino has been a free agent since leaving his most recent club, Chelsea, at the end of the 2023-24 season. He previously coached Tottenham, where he led the Spurs to a Champions League final appearance in 2019, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, where he won a Ligue 1 title.
Pochettino previously worked alongside U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker at Southampton in 2013. This is the first international coaching job of his career.
News of Pochettino’s hire puts an end to the swirling USMNT head coach vacancy rumors surrounding ex-Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and former England manager Gareth Southgate coming stateside.
Pochettino is expected to officially take the helm by the time the USMNT plays Canada in a friendly on Sept. 7. He will be tasked with rebuilding the squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.