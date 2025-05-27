Nicolas Jackson's availability for Conference League final confirmed as Chelsea dilemma emerges
Enzo Maresca will be handed a welcome selection boost to face Real Betis in the Conference League final.
Chelsea have been without forward Nicolas Jackson for their last two Premier League games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
The 23-year-old has been absent due to suspension after receiving a three-game ban following his red card against Newcastle United earlier this month.
With Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku - who are now set to be available for Wednesday’s final after overcoming injury - both missing from those two games, Maresca was forced to play Pedro Neto in attack as an alternative.
But for the final against Real Betis, Chelsea will have Jackson available since his ban is only domestic and doesn’t cover European games.
Maresca now has a decision to make over whether or not he selects Jackson to lead the line.
The Chelsea boss confirmed he would select what he believes is his strongest side against the Spanish outfit, as well as ensuring the XI he picks is fully fit.
Given Jackson didn’t feature on Sunday against Nottingham Forest, there is a big chance he will be recalled to the starting XI.
Jackson scored two goals in the semi-final against Djurgarden to help the Blues progress to the final in Wroclaw.
Maresca has already confirmed his first player who will be starting against Real Betis. Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will retain his role in the side having missed just one match of their Conference League campaign this season.
"He played all the competition," said Maresca. "So it's unfair now that you are already in the final and he's not playing in the final. So for the Betis game it will be Filip plus 10 players. I don't know which ones, the other 10 there, but for sure Filip is going to play because he deserves to play that final."