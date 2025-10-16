Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are back in Premier League action and they face an under-pressure Ange Postecoglou and Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Enzo Maresca's side will be looking to make it three wins in a row in all competitions following their last-gasp win against Liverpool prior to the October international break.

A goal in stoppage time from Estevao Willian secured all three points in a huge victory for the Blues, who will be without Maresca on the touchline against Forest after he accepted a one-match touchline ban from the Football Association earlier this week.

But Chelsea will be buoyed on by their recent form and the expected return of several absentees, including Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana. Chalobah is available following suspension, while Tosin has been dealing with a calf problem and Fofana was unavailable due to concussion protocols.

Estevao wheeling away in celebration after netting his first goal for Chelsea. | IMAGO / Xinhua

However, Chelsea will continue to be without Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap. Maresca will have welcomed a chance for several of his players being rested during the international break, including star midfielder Moises Caicedo who didn't join up with Ecuador.

Chelsea's opponents on Saturday lunchtime, Nottingham Forest, are without a win in their last nine matches in all competitions, with the last victory coming on August 17 against Brentford.

Forest are sticking by Postecoglou, for now, but another defeat could mark the end of his short tenure at the City Ground as patience begins to wear extremely thin for owner Evangelos Marinakis, who made the decision to controversially part ways with popular figure Nuno Espírito Santo.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 18th October 2025

Kick-off time: 12.30pm UK / 7:30am ET / 4.30am PT

Stadium: City Ground, Nottingham

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Every Second Media

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-4 Chelsea