Chelsea Dealt Another Injury Blow Ahead of Champions League Bout
Enzo Maresca confirmed Pedro Neto will not make the long trip with Chelsea to Azerbaijan due to a “small issue” plaguing the winger.
Neto came off in the 85th minute of the Blues’ 1–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend after sustaining what appeared to be a calf injury. The Portugal international then missed training at Cobham ahead of the Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Qarabağ.
Maresca confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Neto will not partake in the European fixture as a precautionary measure.
“[It’s] not a problem, just a small issue. We will try to protect him,” Maresca said in his prematch press conference. “He is not involved in tomorrow’s game.”
Chelsea will have to take on Qarabağ without the forward, who joins Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo and Benoît Badiashile on the sidelines.
Maresca did not specify whether Neto will be available for Chelsea’s clash with Wolves at the weekend, though the Blues will be the heavy favourites to take away three points from the last-place side with or without the 25-year-old.
Maresca Provides Injury Updates on Palmer, Badiashile
Maresca also delivered an update on Palmer’s fitness on Tuesday afternoon. The England international has been out with a nagging groin injury, missing the last five weeks of action.
“We go day by day with Cole,” the Italian manager said. “He isn’t taking part in any sessions with the team.
“I would love to have Cole here tomorrow and for every game. Unfortunately he’s injured but for sure, we want him back very soon.”
Palmer last featured for Chelsea in the their 2–1 defeat to Manchester United on Sept. 20. The midfielder is not expected to return until late November.
The good news for the Blues is Badiashile will be “available after the international break,” per Maresca. The centre back only made three appearances this season before picking up a muscular injury against Liverpool on Oct. 4.