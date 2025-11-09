Chelsea improve surprise record to ease Enzo Maresca's selection problems

Chelsea have had their issues in various departments this season, but head coach Enzo Maresca will be pleased with their unwanted red card record improving.

It has been a difficult season in terms of discipline for Chelsea, which Maresca insisted has been of no concern to him.

A stretch of eight games saw Chelsea pick up seven red cards, including Maresca's dismissal against Liverpool for his celebrations, in eight games between September and October.

Their last came against Wolves on October 29 in the Carabao Cup fourth round when Liam Delap was shown two yellow cards on his return from injury after a two-month spell on the sidelines.

Since the victory over Wolves, Chelsea have not received a red card in their three previous matches now against Tottenham, Qarabag and, again, Wolves, who the Blues beat 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Joao Pedro, who got on the scoresheet against Wolves, received a red card against Ajax in the Champions League last month. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Although Chelsea shouldn't be celebrating not getting red cards - the bare minimum to keep all 11 players on the field - Maresca will be satisfied that the Blues appear to have got their discipline issues under control.

It offers the 45-year-old the chance to have more of his squad available, ensuring there is less enforced disruption to squad selections game by game due to suspension problems.

After beating Wolves, Maresca will now part ways with many of his players as the November international break commences, while many will remain at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

One player who Chelsea will be desperate to have back is Cole Palmer. He's been nursing a groin problem and has been sidelined since September. A potential return was earmarked for after the upcoming international break.

