'Playing with pain' - Moises Caicedo's latest fitness update epitomises Chelsea mentality

Moises Caicedo has admitted he has been playing through pain to ensure he is available for Chelsea at all times under Enzo Maresca.

The 24-year-old started and completed all of Chelsea's opening 11 Premier League games this season, but was handed a full rest against Burnley last weekend.

Chelsea clinched a 2-0 win in Caicedo's absence as an unused substitute. Incredibly, it was the first time the Blues have won in the league under Maresca without Caicedo.

It offered Caicedo the chance to get a full breather, and the Ecuador international put in a superb performance on his return on Tuesday against Barcelona in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Maresca has ensured he manages all of his players to reduce any chance of setbacks, but with Caicedo such a crucial player and the likes of Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo being absent through injuries, there have been few opportunities to give Caicedo a rest.

READ MORE: Chelsea summer signing closer to Premier League debut after Maresca's latest update

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Caicedo has confirmed he's been playing through pain, but is 'not going to stop' until he breaks.

"I feel pain sometimes," admitted Caicedo. "I’ve been playing with pain but I'm not going to stop until I break. I never give up. I get used to playing like this."

Although Maresca will be delighted with Caicedo's commitment, he must ensure the midfielder doesn't 'break', otherwise Chelsea will be without one of their star players.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Caicedo's next time to shine is against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League - a huge chance for Chelsea to prove how serious of a contender they can be for the league title.

READ MORE: Why Moises Caicedo is incomparable to Declan Rice amid Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea role

It's Caicedo's ultimate dream at Chelsea - to win more major honours - after waiting for the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

He concluded: "I waited until Chelsea came for me. People laughed. They said I chose the wrong place, but sometimes you need time to adapt to a big team. I needed that.

"I want to give everything to this club because they didn't doubt me. I chose Chelsea because they have ambitions. I want to win trophies – more trophies with this club."