'Really frustrated' - Liam Delap comments on Reece James' Chelsea injury situation

Liam Delap expects Chelsea captain Reece James to return "sooner than expected" from his hamstring injury despite his likely "frustration" over the situation.

James is one of several Chelsea players who will have to miss out on Saturday's Premier League away trip to Everton due to an injury.

The 26-year-old sustained a hamstring problem during Chelsea's Premier League defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, and already had to be sidelined in the second leg match against PSG on Tuesday.

Head coach Liam Rosenior recently confirmed that Chelsea will reassess James' injury after this month's international break.

Delap, however, is confident that James can get through the recovery period relatively quickly.

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"Obviously, it's the hardest part of football, being injured," Delap told Chelsea's in-house media team when asked about James' injury situation.

"But I think especially for Reece, he's been through it, and he knows what it takes to get back.

"I think, obviously, he's frustrated. He'll probably be really frustrated that he's not playing, but he's really experienced now.

"He's been through it, and he knows what he has to do. He works really hard, and I'm sure he'll be back sooner than expected."

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While the timing of the international break is advantageous from Chelsea's point of view, for James, this means he has to miss out on England's last camp before this summer's World Cup.

A couple of other Chelsea players who have been ruled out of this weekend's fixture against Everton are Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) and Filip Jorgensen (groin).

There was doubt on Malo Gusto's availability since he missed the defeat to PSG at Stamford Bridge due to illness. Fortunately, the France international already returned to team training on Thursday.