How Reece James & Cole Palmer are helping Estêvão Willian ahead of Chelsea transfer
Estêvão Willian is preparing to join Chelsea next summer and several of his new team-mates are already trying to help him settle in ahead of his move to London.
The 17-year-old's transfer from Palmeiras to Chelsea will be finalised next summer once he turns 18 after the clubs agreed a deal worth up to £51m earlier this year.
Estêvão has already set his sights on becoming Chelsea's most successful Brazilian ever, with the teenager expected to remain with head coach Enzo Maresca's side for the 2025-26 campaign.
Having been contacted by many following the confirmation of the blockbuster transfer, two current Chelsea players have been in touch to offer their support prior to him moving to London.
In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Estêvão revealed club captain Reece James, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Cole Palmer have had dialogue with the youngster.
"There are Chelsea agents here in Brazil who speak to you," admitted Estêvão. "Palmer speaks to me on Instagram, there's James who said that if I needed anything I should speak to him."
Whenever Estêvão has scored for Palmeiras he has copied Palmer's cold celebration. He added: "I really like this celebration. Ever since I signed with Chelsea I said I was going to do this celebration. We exchanged ideas, I'm happy to have this contact with him."
Estêvão is preparing as best as he can for life in a new country. He is currently learning to speak English in a bid to adapt to England as quickly as possible.
He added: "I'm learning English, it's hard, it's a good technique (film without subtitles), music... I haven't visited Chelsea yet, but if I have the opportunity, now on vacation, I'll get to know the structure."
Chelsea will also welcome Kendry Paez next summer from Independiente del Valle, however it remains unclear whether he will remain at the club or depart on loan.
