Robert Sanchez handed Chelsea ultimatum over goalkeeping future after Premier League dropping
Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been handed an ultimatum over his future after Enzo Maresca dropped him in the Premier League.
The Spaniard has made five errors leading to goals this season, the joint-most in the competition.
With his latest mistakes coming in Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City, Maresca chose to select Filip Jorgensen as the Blues' Premier League goalkeeper against West Ham the following week.
Sanchez returned in net in Chelsea's FA Cup defeat to Brighton before Jorgensen was recalled for the Premier League clash.
"Filip's (Jorgensen) solution was to give Robert (Sanchez) time to recover mentally and physically," Maresca said last week. "The idea is not to change the goalkeeper game by game.
"Filip was against West Ham. The FA Cup game was Robert. Our keeper in this moment is Filip."
Now, Sanchez has been told what he has to do if he is to earn his place back at Stamford Bridge, and the advice has come from an unlikely source.
Having been dropped at various times in his career, Sanchez has experienced this feeling before, with his time at Brighton coming to an end when goalkeeper Jason Steele displaced him under Roberto De Zerbi before Djorde Petrovic did the same at Chelsea.
Speaking to Sky Sports, it was former team-mate Steele who has given Sanchez advice on how to earn his place back at Stamford Bridge.
He said; "He's got a decision to make. He can feel sorry for himself or get back on the training ground to work as hard as he can to get back into the team. It's up to him as to how he deals with it."
It remains to be seen as to what the long-term future holds for Chelsea's goalkeeping position, with Petrovic impressing on loan at Strasbourg this season.
Mike Penders has also won his place as Genk's first choice goalkeeper, and the 18-year-old will join up with his Blues team-mates in the summer ahead of a potential loan move.
For Sanchez, now is the time to focus in training and work hard to earn his place back after Jorgensen saw Brighton put three goals past him on Friday night.