Sanchez & Colwill break Enzo Maresca silence as Chelsea hint offered over Stamford Bridge exits

Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill are the latest Chelsea players to send Enzo Maresca a farewell message following his departure.

After 18 months in charge, Maresca's time at Chelsea was confirmed to be over on New Year's Day as the Blues entered 2026.

The Italian leaves Stamford Bridge having won the Conference League and Club World Cup, as well as returning the club back into the Champions League.

Defender Marc Cucurella was the first Chelsea player to wish the 45-year-old well for the future, and now Sanchez and Colwill have followed the full-back.

Taking to Instagram, Colwill wrote: "Not just a top manager but also a top person. Thank you for everything. It was a pleasure to work with you and create great memories."

Levi Colwill on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/LkVbzrvMps — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Sanchez wrote: "Thank you for everything Enzo, Mickey, Willy, Dani, Marcos and Robi. Very grateful for the trust and the memories we shared, those will live with me forever. Wishing you all the best for the future, will miss you all."

Maresca's departure was confirmed in a 99-word statement by the club, who are now searching for a permanent successor, with RC Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior a leading contender for the vacancy.

Following Maresca's exit, it is unclear who will take charge of the team against Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League.

Should Sanchez's farewell message be anything to go by, his goodbye message to Maresca and his backroom team - Michele De Bernardin, Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Marcos Alvarez and Roberto Vitiello - suggests their fate has been sealed. However, nothing has yet been confirmed by the club.

Meanwhile, Pedro Neto has also penned his message, writing: "Thank you for everything you and your staff have done. For all the memories, achievements and trust. I wish you all the best."

