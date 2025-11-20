Sporting forward Geovany Quenda has been making some preparations behind the scenes ahead of his expected integration to Chelsea's first team next season, according to reports.

Sporting announced the transfer agreement with Chelsea for both Quenda and Dario Essugo in March this year.

Essugo has, of course, arrived at Chelsea this summer, although after sustaining a thigh injury on international duty with Portugal Under-21s in September, he has not been able to make his Premier League debut yet.

Quenda, on the other hand, is staying in Portugal until the end of this season.

According to Football London, Quenda has already done his homework ahead of his Chelsea move next summer.

IMAGO / Buzzi

The report claims that Chelsea already communicated to the 18-year-old that he will be part of Enzo Maresca's first-team plans next season.

This makes perfect sense, since Chelsea have spent more than £44m for the young winger, even more than what they reportedly paid Palmeiras for Estevao (£29m).

Quenda, Football London claims, has been working on improving his physical condition via muscle-strengthening work to prepare for the Premier League.

In addition to that, the Sporting winger is said to have been taking English lessons and attended some Chelsea home games to understand how Maresca's side plays.

It would be interesting to see how his arrival would affect this Chelsea team.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

While he is quite versatile, Quenda predominantly plays as a right winger, in which position Chelsea already have Estevao, Pedro Neto, and, to some extent, Cole Palmer.

He could play on the left, too, but similarly, Chelsea already have Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, and Tyrique George vying for this position.

That said, for now, Quenda's main focus is to improve as a player and help Sporting compete for the title in Portugal.

Sporting currently sit second in the Primeira Liga, just three points behind Porto.

Quenda has already provided four goals and five assists from nine starts for the club across all competitions this season.

