The Chelsea players left behind to train at Cobham during international break

Chelsea's Cobham training ground is expected to be more crowded than usual during this international break - but who has stayed behind?

There are 10 senior Chelsea players currently on international duty, including Estevao and Enzo Fernandez, who will play for Brazil and Argentina, respectively.

Obviously, Chelsea have the most extensive injury list in the Premier League, so not everyone not on international duty will take part in training.

The list has at least gone down to nine after Wesley Fofana was spotted making a return to training after a three-match absence due to a concussion.

Chelsea's current injury list

1. Levi Colwill

2. Liam Delap

3. Dario Essugo

4. Cole Palmer

5. Tosin Adarabioyo

6. Andrey Santos

7. Reece James

8. Benoit Badiashile (precautionary)

9. Josh Acheampong (precautionary)

Fofana also trained alongside five other Chelsea teammates, from who were pictured, on Tuesday morning: Jorrel Hato, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Facundo Buonanotte, and Alejandro Garnacho.

It remains unclear whether any of those in the injury list will be able to return to training in the next two weeks, with Colwill sidelined for the majority of the season and Delap not expected to return until around December.

Still, Tosin is at least expected to be back after the international break, similar to Fofana. Cole Palmer was given a period of rest to try to recover from a groin problem, so will be itching to return after the break.

Non-injured Chelsea players not on international duty

1. Robert Sanchez

2. Gaga Slonina

3. Jorrel Hato

4. Trevoh Chalobah

5. Wesley Fofana

6. Moises Caicedo

7. Facundo Buonanotte

8. Romeo Lavia

9. Joao Pedro

10. Alejandro Garnacho

Ideally, Badiashile and Acheampong, who sustained knocks in last Saturday's win over Liverpool, would be able to return to training this week.

Assistant coach Willy Caballero confirmed the pair were taken off against Liverpool as a precaution, revealing: "They are OK. They were a little bit concerned about their situations but we talked with them and they are OK. They need this (international) break to recover well."

Similarly, James also withdrew from the England squad after picking up what is believed to be a minor issue, so the Chelsea captain should not be out for long after a rest.

Maresca's side have two weeks to prepare for their next Premier League match, which comes against Nottingham Forest on October 18.