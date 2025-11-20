Todd Boehly comments on Chelsea fan criticism & takes dig at English media

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has made it clear that he is not bothered by criticism from supporters, as he made an exciting promise about the club's future.

Chelsea have undoubtedly been back on an upward trajectory under the Boehly-Clearlake Capital led BlueCo ownership since the takeover back in 2022.

Having finished 12th under the new ownership's first season, Chelsea have reached sixth and fourth-place finishes in the following seasons.

The improvement could continue this season, as Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table, just six points behind first-placed Arsenal.

In addition to that, Chelsea have won two trophies: the Conference League and the Club World Cup, during this period.

That said, it has not exactly been a smooth process, so the opinions of the fans have not always been positive.

Boehly, who also has stakes in the LA Dodgers and the LA Lakers, is clearly used to dealing with comments from unhappy fans, however.

"Sometimes my wife and my family take it differently than I take it," the American businessman told the Australian Financial Review when asked how he deals with criticism.

"I just find it’s one more person that doesn’t know what they’re talking about."

Taking a jab at the media, Boehly added: "The English papers remind me every day how smart they are and how stupid I am."

Six head coaches have been in charge at Chelsea under the new ownership: Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino, and the current one, Enzo Maresca.

Maresca joined the club in the summer of 2024. Under his leadership, the club has looked more stable, and Boehly is excited about the future.

"You’re going to continue to watch our team evolve and grow," said Boehly.

"We’ve got them together for a long time. I’m pretty excited about what the future looks like."

Boehly mentioned that one of the club's focuses is to continue to grow the Chelsea brand across the globe.

"We’re trying to grow a global fan base," he explained.

"If your fan base is continuing to grow all around the world, that should lead it to naturally believe that your revenue is going to continue to grow."

