Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner reveals Trevoh Chalobah contractual issue as Chelsea transfer decision looms
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has revealed that there was a 'contractual issues' with Trevoh Chalobah, which meant the defender was left out of his team to face Stockport in the FA Cup.
Chalobah joined the Eagles on loan after being frozen out of the Chelsea squad in Enzo Maresca's first pre-season camp as Blues manager.
The club were looking to cash in on their academy graduate and ended up sending Chalobah on loan to the London side, where he has impressed this season.
With Wesley Fofana picking up an injury which could see him sidelined for the rest of the season, and his deputy Benoit Badiashile also ruled out for over a month, there were reports that Chalobah could return to Stamford Bridge.
However, the defender has not yet been recalled from his spell at Selhurst Park and was expected to feature in their 1-0 win over Stockport on Sunday.
Chalobah was not named in the squad, with Palace boss Glasner now revealing the reason why he was not included.
“It is not easy to explain," he began. "It was a contractual issue, we had to take care. I'm not a lawyer. I was told it wasn't clear whether he could play. It was internal (as opposed to a move from Chelsea)."
Glasner finalised by admitting that he has had conversations with Chalobah around his short-term future.
"I know he wants, and we want him to stay," the Palace boss said.
With Chelsea progressing to the next round of the FA Cup after a 5-0 thrashing of League Two side Morecambe, Chalobah would not have been able to feature in the competition if he played for the Eagles before returning to Chelsea.
It remains unclear as to whether Chalobah will be back at Stamford Bridge to see out the season, but if he is to return he would be allowed to play in the FA Cup for the Blues after missing out on the squad to face Stockport for Palace.
Chalobah's team-mate Marc Guehi has also been linked with a return to Chelsea, having come through the Cobham academy as a youngster before being sold.
Guehi featured in the 1-0 win, so if a move is to happen this January he would not be able to feature in the FA Cup for Maresca's side.