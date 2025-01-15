Trevoh Chalobah’s new Chelsea shirt number revealed after Joao Felix summer transfer
Chelsea have revealed which shirt number Trevoh Chalobah will be wearing upon his return from loan at Crystal Palace.
The defender was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer, with Chelsea listening to offers for their academy graduate before eventually sending him on loan to Selhurst Park.
Chalobah impressed during his 14 Premier League matches on loan at Crystal Palace and has been recalled by the Blues amid an injury crisis.
Wesley Fofana suffered a hamstring injury, with Enzo Maresca revealing that he could be out for the rest of the season while Benoit Badiashile is sidelined until at least February.
Axel Disasi has also been made available for transfer, with Josh Acheampong earning his place in Maresca's starting XI ahead of Tosin Adarabioyo.
After confirming that Chelsea have recalled Chalobah from his loan spell, the club have also revealed which number he will wear.
Chalobah had worn the number 14 during his time with Chelsea, taking on the number after breaking through when Thomas Tuchel was manager.
However, with Joao Felix arriving in the summer, the Portugal star took the number 14 for himself as Chelsea looked to sell Chalobah.
The Blues would not have seen Chalobah returning to play a part for Maresca's side, but with the decision to end his loan at Crystal Palace early, Chalobah's number was taken.
The same happened with Raheem Sterling, who was stripped of his number seven before heading on loan to Arsenal - with Pedro Neto taking the number.
In their official confirmation of Chalobah's return, Chelsea confirmed that he will wear the number 23 shirt for the remainder of the season.
The last player to wear this for Chelsea was one of Chalobah's closest friends, Conor Gallagher, who departed for Atletico Madrid in similar fashion in the summer.
It's unclear as to whether Chalobah has chosen this number in a nod to his former team-mate or if Chelsea assigned it to the defender.
Other notable players to take on the number 23 shirt for Chelsea are Michy Batshuayi, Daniel Sturridge, Billy Gilmour and Carlo Cudicini.