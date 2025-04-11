"We need you again" - Enzo Maresca issues Chelsea plea in 40-word message to fans
Enzo Maresca has lauded the Chelsea fans' support and wants them to continue backing the team against Ipswich Town on Sunday.
Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win in Poland on Thursday night against Legia Warsaw to put them on the brink of reaching the Conference League semi-finals.
A brace from Noni Madueke and a first senior goal for Tyrique George sealed the 1st leg win for Chelsea as they take a big advantage into the 2nd leg at Stamford Bridge next week.
They were backed by 742 fans in Poland after the club's allocation was reduced and the travelling support were made to wait for around an hour after the full-time whistle was blown before exiting the stadium as part of safety precautions, which is a regular occurrence for English away fans in Europe.
It was a pleasing win for Chelsea as they maintained their 100 per cent record in this season's competition (excluding the play-off stage).
Maresca's side do it all over again on Sunday, this time in the Premier League, when they host relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.
Chelsea are firm favourites to beat the Tractor Boys and need to claim all three points to keep their Champions League qualification bid on track.
An electric atmosphere was produced in their last time game against Tottenham Hotspur, with a pre-match display organised, and Maresca is hoping for the same on Sunday.
In a 40-word message on Instagram, the Chelsea head coach expressed his gratitude for the fans who made the trip to Poland and issued a plea of togetherness to do it all over again against Ipswich.
He wrote: "We know you had to stay a long time after the game for security reasons but we truly appreciate your devotion and the sacrifices you made to watch us last night. Sunday we need you again, let’s do it together."
Maresca is expecting a tough test against Ipswich, who beat Chelsea in the reverse fixture, and knows it's important to continue the impressive home form - they have won their last five league matches at Stamford Bridge.
"Overall, we started the season winning games away, and now we struggle a little bit to win games away," admitted Maresca. "Hopefully, in the seven games to go, we can continue to win the games at home and win the games away.
"We have seven games to go, but we’ve been saying with 12, 13, 14 games to go that we need to keep winning."