When Chelsea could unveil Liam Rosenior as Blues close in on new head coach

Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their next head coach as their search for Enzo Maresca's replacement advances.

After the departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day, Chelsea have moved swiftly to finalise the appointment of the current RC Strasbourg boss.

Strasbourg are part of the BlueCo multi-club ownership group who also own Chelsea, which has appeared to make a switch smoother.

Rosenior has flown into England on Sunday evening following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League, which saw Enzo Fernandez score in stoppage time to seal a point.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

The Englishman will hold talks with the Chelsea hierarchy, with an appointment coming as soon as Monday, as revealed by interim boss, and the club's current Under-21s head coach, Calum McFarlane.

Speaking after the draw to Man City, McFarlane confirmed: "Yes, so we're training tomorrow. So unless I'm told otherwise this evening, I'll be taking that session. My sole focus has obviously been on this game and the challenge that this is. But until I'm told otherwise, I'll lead the team. So for this moment, I'm taking the session tomorrow."

He added: "When I first took the job, I was told that I will take the Manchester City game. So that was three days with the group. There's a chance that the new manager will be in on Monday. That's what I was told originally.

"I'm sure I could get more information once I'm out of this press conference. But for all I know, the new manager will be in shortly and I will lead the team until he's in."

Should talks between Rosenior and the Chelsea hierarchy be successful, it would likely see the club confirm the appointment before Wednesday's league clash away to Fulham.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

It will require Strasbourg to find a replacement for Rosenior and several names have already been linked with the vacancy.

As reported by The Athletic, if Rosenior is to replace Maresca, he will not be confirmed until Strasbourg have a new head coach.

Enzo Fernandez's parting message to Enzo Maresca

The Argentine international was quizzed by Sky Sports after his goal against Manchester City about Maresca's exit and the week behind the scenes.

In a short reply, the midfielder said: "Difficult moment for us. He's a top manager. Of course, I am sorry for him. It's part of football. We keep going."