Chelsea vs Leicester: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Leicester City in the Premier League.
Chelsea are searching for back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since December after ending a run of two league wins in 10 games with a 4-0 win over Southampton last Tuesday.
Maresca's side will be buoyed on by their 2-1 win over Copenhagen on Thursday night in the Conference League Round of 16 1st leg.
With 11 games to go, Chelsea need to build another positive run of form to give themselves the best chance of securing Champions League qualification for next season.
They come up against a Leicester side who are struggling down in 19th place and, barring something spectacular, look destined for relegation back to the Championship.
The message from Maresca to the Stamford Bridge crowd for Sunday's clash is clear. Ahead of the game, the Chelsea head coach said: "We need our fans on Sunday – 95 minutes, 100 minutes, we need to win the game. That is the most important thing."
Reece James misses out against the Foxes due to illness, while Wesley Fofana starts and Romeo Lavia returns to the bench - a big fitness boost for the hosts.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Leicester City.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sancho, Palmer, Nkunku; Neto
Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Antwi, Badiashile, Chalobah, Amougou, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, George
Leicester City
Starting XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Coady, Kristiansen, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, Daka, Vardy
Bench: Stolarczyk, Okoli, Ricardo, Coulibaly, Winks, Buonanotte, Mavididi, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew