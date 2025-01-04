Why Enzo Maresca has recalled Aaron Anselmino as Chelsea make loan decision
Enzo Maresca has revealed why Chelsea have recalled Aaron Anselmino from his loan spell at Boca Juniors as a decision over his future is set to be made.
The Blues confirmed that 19-year-old Anselmino would join up with his team-mates at Cobham in January after his loan spell at Boca Juniors was cut short.
Signing for Chelsea in the summer, it was initially agreed that Anselmino would remain on loan in Argentina for the 24/25 season, but he is now set to return.
With Chelsea struggling in defence this season, Maresca's men are currently on a three match winless run and will be hoping that something can change soon.
Conceding two goals in consecutive matches, defeats to Fulham and Ipswich, one solution could be for a change in defence
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, Maresca has revealed what the plan is for Anselmino and discussed why the youngster has been recalled.
He said: "He's another talent, another good player, now the most important thing is that he arrives here and he adapts himself, he starts to find a house, settling in the right way.
"Then we need to give him time, because when you come from the other part of the world, you need to adapt, you need to see a new world, a new culture, but for sure we are going to try to help him to adapt as soon as possible."
It looks like the decision to bring the youngster to England early was made to allow Anselmino extra time to settle in a new country, but there could be an alternative motive.
With news that Wesley Fofana could be sidelined for the rest of the season after a setback on his hamstring injury, Chelsea were short of options in central defence.
Benoit Badhashile, Fofana's initial replacement, has also suffered an injury setback as Maresca confirmed that he will be sidelined until February.
This leaves Chelsea with Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi as partners for Levi Colwill in central defence, while Josh Acheampong could also be utilised in this role.
Anselmino will be hoping that he can do enough in training to impress Maresca and earn his place in Chelsea's starting XI upon his return from Argentina.