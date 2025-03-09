Why Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Leicester City is not live on TV in the UK
Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Leicester City will not be available to watch for viewers in the United Kingdom.
After their Conference League Round of 16 1st leg tie against Copenhagen was played on Thursday, which saw Chelsea claim a 2-1 win in Denmark, the fixture against Leicester at Stamford Bridge was moved to be played on Sunday 9th March 2025, with the kick off time scheduled for 2pm (UK).
Chelsea’s clash against the Foxes is one of three Premier League games to be played on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur taking on AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United hosting Arsenal at Old Trafford.
Since the TV blackout for the Premier League only relates to 3pm (UK) kick offs on a Saturday, why is Chelsea versus Leicester City not on TV?
Sky Sports have opted to show Spurs’ fixture against Bournemouth, which also gets underway at 2pm, ahead of Chelsea’s home match.
Meanwhile, the headline fixture of the day between Man United and Arsenal has been selected for the later slot of 4.30pm (UK), which leaves no room open for Chelsea to be shown live in the UK.
Also, Chelsea’s tie was moved because of their European participation on Thursday and on several occasions this season, Enzo Maresca’s side have played on a Sunday without UK viewers being able to tune in.
Instead, the match between Chelsea and Leicester can be followed on the radio with coverage from BBC Radio 5 Live, as well as Absolute Chelsea On SI and social media channels.
What has head coach Enzo Maresca said ahead of Chelsea vs Leicester?
The 45-year-old comes up against his former club once again and is aware it is a must-win game for Chelsea in their quest for Champions League qualification.
"We need to win against Leicester and then we need to focus on how we can beat Arsenal. It's just game by game and we need our best players on the pitch."
Chelsea are eyeing back-to-back league wins after thumping bottom-of-the-table Southampton 4-0 in their last league outing.