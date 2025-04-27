Why Liverpool clinching Premier League title vs Spurs could help Chelsea's Champions League bid
Chelsea will be hoping Liverpool clinching the Premier League title ahead of their fixture will play into their hands as they eye Champions League qualification.
With four games remaining of the 2024/25 campaign, Arne Slot's side confirmed their status as Premier Leage champions after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield.
Liverpool confirmed the expected to wrap up the title ahead of their final four matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.
Their first games as champions comes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 4, which will likely see Enzo Maresca's Blues give Liverpool a guard of honour ahead of the game.
Liverpool will be looking to add to their poins tally between now and the end of the season, but it's Chelsea who will head into Sunday's clash with plenty to play for - Champions League qualification.
With Liverpool winning the league before their trip to the capital, it could work in Chelsea's favour in their bid to return to Europe's elite club competition. But why?
Chelsea are currently occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot, however they remain above Nottingham Forest only on goal difference and Nuno Espírito Santo's side also have a game in hand over the Blues.
Now Liverpool have wrapped up their season and celebrations now underway for their title triumph, the Blues will hope they will take their foot off the accelator in their last four games.
If Chelsea win all four of their remaining league games, they will qualify for the competition they have won two times - 2012 and 2021.
Enzo Maresca delivers mentality verdict in Champions League bid
Chelsea have overcome Fulham in a stoppage time comeback and Everton in a narrow 1-0 win to seal back-to-back league wins to strengthen their bid. It's going to be a tough run-in between now and May 25, but Maresca is focused on grinding out victories.
"Very pleased with the mentality," said Maresca after Chelsea's win against Everton. "I think the second half against Fulham, the reaction was fantastic. For sure today we start the game in the same way. As you said, at this stage of the season the result is important, it's the main thing."
"But for us also the way is important. I think today we won the game but for most part of the game I think it was our team on the ball and off the ball. This is, in this moment, also important for us."