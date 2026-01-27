Why Napoli vs Chelsea will kick-off at same time as every other Champions League game revealed

All 18 of the Champions League fixtures will get underway at the same time on Wednesday night as the league phase concluded.

Matchday 8 is upon us and all will be decided in terms of who qualifies for the knockout stages, who enters the play-off round, as well as the eight teams who will be eliminated from the competition this season.

For Chelsea, they head to Naples to face Napoli with their fate in their own hands. They currently sit in eighth place, which would be enough to automatically progress into the Round of 16.

Chelsea can guarantee progression by winning against Antonio Conte's side, plus bettering the sides below them goal difference should they win, with several sides, including Barcelona, on 13 points heading into the final matchday.

Matchday 8 fixtures in the Champions League in full

Ajax vs Olympiacos

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty

Monaco vs Juventus

Athletic Club vs Sporting CP

Atlético de Madrid vs Bodø/Glimt

Leverkusen vs Villarreal

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter

Club Brugge vs Marseille

Frankfurt vs Tottenham

Barcelona vs Copenhagen

Liverpool vs Qarabağ

Manchester City vs Galatasaray

Pafos vs Slavia Praha

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern München

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Napoli vs Chelsea

18 games kicking off simultaneously on Wednesday 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/NwkUz8XDgQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 26, 2026

Usually, the 18 fixtures every matchday are spread over two days. However, for the final matchday they are all played at the same time.

This will see many changes throughout the 90 minutes to the league phase table, ensuring drama until the full-time whistles are blown across Europe.

Chelsea will hope that come full-time they don't need to rely on results elsewhere. If they get the job done in Naples, Liam Rosenior's side will likely secure a crucial spot in the top-eight to avoid a two-legged play-off next month.