Enzo Maresca: Why Noni Madueke wasn't in Chelsea's squad to face Morecambe in FA Cup
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained Noni Madueke's absence from his matchday squad to face Morecambe in the FA Cup third round.
The Blues went into the game during a winless run that reached four games after drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace last weekend.
With a whole week of rest, Maresca named an incredibly strong side as the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Reece James and Joao Felix were all named in the starting XI.
One player who was absent is Chelsea winger Madueke, who came off the bench to feature against Crystal Palace last weekend.
The winger has been in and out of the team as he battles Pedro Neto for his place in Maresca's starting line-up every week.
Now, Maresca has revealed why Madueke is not in Chelsea's matchday squad to take on Morecambe.
Speaking in his post-match press conference after the 5-0 win, Maresca said: "Yesterday he didn't finish the session because he was unwell."
This comes as Samuel Rak-Sakyi was also absent from the squad after suffering from food poisoning.
Tyrique George and Pedro Neto started in place of Madueke amid his absence, and Maresca admitted he was impressed by George on the left.
"Tyrique is doing well with us," he began. "He has already played games in the Conference League. He is the same age as Josh Acheampong, hopefully we can continue to give him chances."
The youngster looked bright and will be hoping to get more game time between now and the end of the season, with Mykhailo Mudryk suspended.
Chelsea host Bournemouth in the Premier League next, where the Blues will be looking to put an end to a four match winless run in the league.