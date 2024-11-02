Why Ruben Amorim won’t be in Man United dugout vs Chelsea despite head coach appointment
Chelsea head to Old Trafford this weekend to face Manchester United, but head coach Enzo Maresca will not be joined by Ruben Amorim.
Amorim, 39, was confirmed as United's new head coach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag earlier this week. Ruud van Nistelrooy was confirmed as the club's interim boss whilst they found a replacement. He took charge of their 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea have not beaten Man United away in the Premier League since May 2013, so Sunday's affair is another huge task for Maresca to overcome as he looks to put an end to the awful record.
But with Amorim's appointment, why will he not be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Man United versus Chelsea?
Amorim, who will arrive from Sporting CP, has agreed an initial deal until June 2027, however he won't begin his new job until November 11, one week after Chelsea visit the north west.
A Man United club statement confirmed: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.
"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.
"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.
"Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins."
Maresca was asked on Man United's appointment of Amorim. Similar to his response of England's hiring of Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach said: "All the best to him. If the people in charge took that decision, they think it's the correct one. All the best to him and Man United."