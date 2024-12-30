Revealed: Why Sanchez, Jackson & Gusto were dropped for Chelsea's starting XI vs Ipswich
Enzo Maresca dropped several Chelsea first team players for the Blues' Premier League clash against Ipswich Town on Monday night.
Chelsea fell to defeat at home to Fulham last time out, with Sanchez taking heavy criticism for his role in the Cottagers' late winner.
The Spaniard opted to go long in the dying minutes of the game, with his clearance intercepted by Fulham before they launched a counter-attack and Rodrigo Muniz scored a winner.
Elsewhere, Malo Gusto has been the preferred option at right-back for Chelsea in Reece James' absence, but dropped to the bench as Axel Disasi was handed a chance in the Premier League.
Despite Nicolas Jackson's fine form in attack, Christopher Nkunku was handed an opportunity to impress against the struggling Tractor Boys after being the only used substitute against Fulham, with Joao Felix also returning the the starting XI in place of Jadon Sancho.
Speaking as Chelsea prepared to face Ipswich, Maresca revealed why he opted to make the changes that he did.
"It gives opportunities to players," Maresca told Chelsea's official website.
"We have had many games in December, it's a busy period and we just want the team to stay fresh. For the players coming into the team tonight, it's a chance for them.
"For Noni, Joao, Christo it represents a chance. They have maybe played more minutes in the Conference League than the Premier League but the season is long.
"We are going to need them throughout the season. Tonight is a good chance for them."
Maresca previously revealed what it would take for Sanchez to be dropped as Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper, but it appears that the Italian is using the game against Ipswich as a chance to rotate.
"The moment he stops doing that (trying to play out from the back), he is not going to play," he said.
It remains to be seen as to whether the Spaniard will return in goal for Chelsea's next match, with Jorgensen knowing that he has a golden opportunity to put pressure on his fellow shot-stopper with a good performance.
Chelsea will be hoping to return to winning ways at Portman Road, with Maresca's side looking to finish 2025 second in the Premier League as they continue to challenge for the top four this season.