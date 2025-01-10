Why VAR is not in use for Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie vs Morecambe
VAR will not be in operation during Chelsea and Morecambe's FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge, it has been confirmed.
Chelsea host the League Two side in the capital as they begin their FA Cup campaign for 2024-25.
Enzo Maresca is looking forward to the challenge, with Morecambe eyeing a huge upset like Bradford City pulled off with a 4-2 win back in January 2025.
"Now, I know many things because I watched many games of them to be ready," Maresca told reporters when previewing Chelsea's opponents.
Chelsea are expected to comfortably book their place in the fourth round. However, unlike the usual procedure in the Premier League, the hosts will not have VAR in operation to support referee Andrew Kitchen.
The Football Association (FA) confirmed it will only be used in the latter rounds, which will mean the decisions made at Stamford Bridge by the officials will final.
When will the VAR be in use in the FA Cup this season?
VAR will only be used from the Fifth Round onwards, it was confirmed in December 2024 by the FA.
What have the FA said?
In a statement, the FA confirmed: 'Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards.
'It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds.
'VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.
'This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.'