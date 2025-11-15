Young Chelsea forwards send Enzo Maresca clear message with clinical international displays

Chelsea attackers Tyrique George and Marc Guiu both scored in their latest international displays as they push for more minutes under Enzo Maresca.

There is no doubt that Liam Delap's Chelsea return after a two-month injury spell would affect George's and Guiu's minutes going forward.

Delap and Joao Pedro are, of course, more experienced and currently ahead of both George and Guiu in the striker pecking order, which means the latter pair would likely have to share rotation minutes between them.

Their respective performance for England and Spain Under-21, therefore, could serve as a reminder for Maresca of their goalscoring capabilities.

George scored a stoppage-time goal in England Under-21's win over the Republic of Ireland on Friday with a beautiful strike from a difficult angle.

The 19-year-old was also named the man of the match after the game for his strong display.

Guiu, on the other hand, scored a typical striker goal in Spain Under-21's huge 7-0 win over San Marino, calmly slotting the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal from inside the box.

George and Guiu could have another opportunity to rack up more international goals, with England and Spain scheduled to face Slovakia and Romania, respectively, on Tuesday for their European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

However, Chelsea's upcoming run of games is not exactly favourable to their chances.

Chelsea will visit Burnley's Turf Moor next week before hosting two tough opponents, Barcelona and Arsenal, at Stamford Bridge the following week.

There is arguably very little room for Maresca to experiment in these games.

That said, George's and Guiu's form during the international break would only help them convince the Italian head coach to continue with his rotation policy.

