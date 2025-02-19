Behind the scenes: How Axel Disasi's dramatic deadline day Chelsea loan exit to Aston Villa unfolded
Axel Disasi has opened up on how his surprise Deadline Day loan move to Aston Villa from Chelsea happened, revealing a stressful few hours for the defender.
Enzo Maresca has preferred the likes of Wesley Fofana, Tosi Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile to Disasi since his arrival at Stamford Bridge last summer.
The former Monaco central defender struggled to break into the first team, and was used as a right-back during his minutes in the Conference League.
In search of first team football, Disasi was keen to leave Chelsea on loan during the January transfer window as Tottenham and Aston Villa fought for his signature.
It was initially reported that Chelsea were not keen to let Disasi join Villa due to Unai Emery's side competing with the Blues for European football, and would have preferred for him to move to Spurs.
However, Disasi's preference was to join Emery's team, which complicated things before he was allowed to leave towards the final hours of the January window.
Speaking exclusively to Express & Star, Disasi discussed the 'stressful' move and how it came about.
He began: “It was stressful, very stressful. When I woke up on the morning I was thinking I would stay at Chelsea and play, or not play, I don’t know.
“Then in the afternoon things were going on, things changed, I was going, then not going, then going again.
"I think I signed at 10.45(pm), so 15 minutes later it would have been too late. But I am here and please God, I am happy.”
With Chelsea taking on the Villains this weekend, Disasi will be unavailable for selection as rules state that he cannot face his parent club.
It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the defender in the long-term, with Disasi looking to impress during his loan spell and potentially earn a permanent move at the end of it.
Earlier this season, the defender gave his verdict on Maresca and the rotation policy at Stamford Bridge, which saw him get few minutes this campaign.
He said: "He's the head coach. He just has to do his work and keep the unity like this in the dressing room. It's very good like this.
"We all want to play every game, but we have to be clever. He knows the situation and tries to do his best."