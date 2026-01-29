Chelsea could offer two players to Rennes to secure January deal for Jeremy Jacquet

Chelsea remain adamant on signing Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet in this transfer window and could offer two of their players to convince the French club to agree to a deal, according to reports.

Many expected that Chelsea had given up on signing Jacquet in January following their decision to recall young defender Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea had not abandoned their pursuit of Jacquet but had accepted that they would have to wait until the summer to have any chance of striking a deal with Rennes.

The Daily Telegraph, however, claims that this is not the case and that Chelsea are still working to add the 20-year-old to their squad for the remainder of the season.

The report adds that Rennes already proposed a deal that would see Jacquet join Chelsea at the end of the season, but the latter have yet to give up on negotiating a January deal.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The outcome of the ongoing negotiations between Chelsea and Rennes could reportedly affect the future of Anselmino and, interestingly, Axel Disasi.

Anselmino is expected to stay at Chelsea for the remainder of the season if Chelsea fail to land Jacquet in the next few days, but could end up leaving on another loan if Rennes agree to a January deal.

The Telegraph mentions that there may be a prospect of Anselmino being offered to Rennes as a loanee as a potential replacement for Jacquet.

This also applies to Disasi, who has also been linked with West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

The report claims that Chelsea prefer to offload Disasi permanently amid loan interest from many clubs.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There is also a possibility for either Anselmino or Disasi to join fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg this season.

Speaking about Anselmino earlier this week, Rosenior confirmed he would have a conversation with the defender about his future.

"He's not back yet until Thursday and Friday. Hopefully, from there, we can make his situation clearer," the Chelsea head coach explained.

"He's had a great start to the season at Dortmund, and I need to have a conversation with him about our future plans."