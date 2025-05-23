Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea decision over Enzo Fernandez's future as Real Madrid learn transfer fate
Enzo Maresca has issued a strong stance over Enzo Fernandez's future at Chelsea amid interest from Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old has been ever-present under Maresca and his influence has continued to increase throughout the 2024/25 campaign.
Fernandez has racked up seven goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season. He will be looking to play a pivotal role in Chelsea's final two games of the season against Nottingham Forest and Real Betis as they eye Champions League qualification and Conference League glory.
It's going to be a busy summer for Fernandez and Chelsea, who are both heading to the Club World Cup next month for the 32-team tournament. The focus will be on finishing the season strongly, but Fernandez's performances have continued to keep Real Madrid tracking his progress.
Chelsea beat Real Madrid to the signing of the World Cup winner at the end of the January transfer window in 2023 after completing a late move to seal Fernandez on a then British-record transfer of £106.8m.
Their interest in the midfielder has remained, but he is contracted at Stamford Bridge until June 2023 which leaves Chelsea firmly in control of his future.
Ahead of Chelsea's decisive match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, which will decide their Champions League fate, head coach Maresca was asked about Fernandez's future and put all speculation to bed.
"Enzo is very important for us," Maresca said. "He is one of our captains, he is one of the leaders. This season has been very good and he can be even better next season, starting from the first day."
He added: "Nothing to say about speculation. He is focused on us. Yes (he is staying)."
Fernandez will be hoping to play Champions League football with Chelsea for the first time next season. It is in the Blues' hands and everyone connected with the club is aware of 'privilege' and what's required at the City Ground.
"We are quite lucky," continued Maresca. "If we win, we do our job, we don't need to pay attention to other results. If we are not winning, we have to pay attention. We have the privilege that it depends on us. (The players) know - they are aware that it's an important game. The most important one."