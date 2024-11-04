Chelsea make final decision on Benoit Badiashile's future ahead of January transfer window
Benoit Badiashile has learned Chelsea's stance over his future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the January transfer window.
Chelsea signed the 23-year-old from AS Monaco in a £35m deal in January 2023, however he is no longer a preferred choice at centre-back under Enzo Maresca.
Badiashile has made seven appearances for Chelsea in all competitions so far this season, with the majority coming in the cup competitions - the Carabao Cup and Conference League.
Reports in France in recent days claimed the Chelsea hierarchy would not be against the idea of allowing Badiashile to leave in January.
However, Chelsea have been quick to squash all rumours of a potential exit for the French defender. As reported by Ben Jacobs, the Blues are not looking to sell the defender, who remains highly-regarded in west London.
Badiashile is part of the long-term project at Chelsea after his arrival over 18 months ago, with Chelsea seeing the Frenchman as having a bright future.
Despite Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana being Maresca's number one centre-back options in the Premier League, Chelsea believe Badiashile is providing excellent competition in a highly-competitive squad.
The competition is something the defender accepts. In pre-season, Badiashile acknowledged: "We are at Chelsea so the competition is like this, even in midfield and the attack. It is a big club and we have to push ourselves to be the best as possible and try to do our best."
He is expected to return to the starting XI on Thursday night for Chelsea's Conference League fixture against FC Noah at Stamford Bridge.
More Chelsea Coverage
READ MORE:Cole Palmer set for precautionary scan after Man United injury scare as Chelsea remain hopeful
READ MORE: The Chelsea notebook: Missed Man United chance, Palmer injury wait & Maresca's big Arsenal test
READ MORE: Chelsea make Andrey Santos transfer decision as Enzo Maresca offers promising update