Chelsea have received an approach for Marc Guiu as they consider their options for the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan to continue his development amid Chelsea's strength in depth in attack.

Nicolas Jackson was the preferred option in attack last season. He has been joined by new arrivals Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has seen Joao Felix depart, while Christopher Nkunku is the subject of interest from across Europe and expected to leave permanently.

Guiu arrived last summer in a £5m deal from FC Barcelona and featured 16 times in his first season at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals in all competitions.

Guiu posing with the Club World Cup, his second trophy of the season following the Conference League triumph. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

With Guiu facing competition from Jackson, Delap and Pedro for minutes next season, which will see Chelsea return to the Champions League, the Blues are prepared to allow the Spaniard to leave and he has received plenty of interest so far.

Championship side Ipswich Town have previously shown interest in the teenager, but it is newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland who have advanced their admiration for the forward.

As reported by Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Sunderland have approached Chelsea over bringing Guiu to the Stadium of Light on loan for their first season back in the top flight.

It gives Guiu the opportunity to remain in England in the Premier League, which Chelsea will find favourable to keep a closer eye on his development.

After moving from Barcelona, it's been a successful start for Guiu in west London. Back in January, he reflected: "So far, it’s been an amazing journey. I’m very happy. There are a lot of young players and a lot of staff at the club that are helping me to get to know everyone, and how things work. They’ve all been super welcoming.

Guiu played a prominent part in Chelsea's Conference League campaign last season. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"My objective now is to win as many trophies as I can, and contribute as many goals as I can to the team."

Guiu will not be the only player to leave on loan. Mike Penders has joined RC Strasbourg, who will also welcome Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez.

Leo Castledine is set to join League One side Huddersfield Town for the 2024-25 season, while Tyrique George could be allowed to leave to get regular minutes next season, with Chelsea looking to add RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons to their attack.

