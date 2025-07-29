⁠Hato & Simons: When Chelsea will hope to make double transfer official as pre-season return nears

Chelsea are hoping to bolster head coach Enzo Maresca's squad with two further signings this summer.

Negotiations have been ongoing for defender Jorrel Hato, who has expressed his desire to leave Ajax, and RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons in recent weeks. Personal terms are broadly in place for the Dutch duo to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Maresca has already welcomed Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Dario Essugo and Estevao Willian to the club this summer, but Chelsea are keen to further strengthen as they return to the Champions League, along their participation in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup next season.

Hato, 19, has been eyed to offer defensive back-up to left-back Marc Cucurella, with the teenager able to play in both the centre-back and left-sided roles, which proved a key trait that attracted the Blues.

Hato's arrival would reduce the burden on Cucurella (pictured), who has been a regular for the Blues in all competitions. | IMAGO / aal.photo

Meanwhile, Xavi Simons is wanted to add further options in attack. Chelsea have seen Joao Felix depart for Al-Nassr on a permanent basis, while Marc Guiu will be allowed to leave on loan. Christopher Nkunku is also set to depart permanently this summer.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal and although an agreement is yet to be reached between the clubs, a compromise is expected in the coming days worth more than €40m.

When could Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons join Chelsea?

Chelsea will hope to wrap up transfer negotiations as soon as possible for the duo. Although they are in no rush, the return date of August 4 for the first-team squad to report back to their Cobham training base could be an important date in the diary.

Maresca's Blues will return after their short holiday following the Club World Cup triumph, and the 45-year-old will be keen to work with as many players as possible.

Simons has continued to train with RB Leipzig amid ongoing transfer talks. | IMAGO / HMB-Media

The Chelsea head coach would no doubt prefer to have Hato and Simons as part of the group, giving him one week to work with the duo ahead of facing Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, and two weeks before their 2025/26 league campaign gets underway.

With personal terms not an issue, once Chelsea find agreements over transfer fees, deals should be finalised and completed swiftly.

