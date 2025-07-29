How much Chelsea are prepared to pay for Alejandro Garnacho as Man United's 'firm' stance revealed

Chelsea's stance on how much they are prepared to pay for Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho this summer has been revealed, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was informed earlier this summer he would be allowed to leave, with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia all also exploring moves away from Old Trafford.

Garnacho was among those omitted from Man United's pre-season tour of the United States for their fixtures against West Ham, AFC Bournemouth and Everton.

Several clubs have been linked with the Argentine including Aston Villa and Chelsea, who were considering a move for the attacker back in January.

Chelsea have already strengthened in attack this summer with the arrivals of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro. They are also in talks to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, while Estevao Willian will also join up with the Blues following his switch from Palmeiras.

Garnacho's time at Manchester United is coming to an end. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Despite Chelsea's pursuit of Simons, according to the Daily Telegraph, a move for Garnacho has not been ruled out. With the departure of Joao Felix to Al-Nassr finalised and Christopher Nkunku expected to leave, the door remains open for another attacker to arrive this summer.

Talks have taken place between Man United and Chelsea over Garnacho, as reported by Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

It's also been revealed how much the Club World Cup winners would be prepared to pay for Garnacho. As per the report, Enzo Maresca's side don't want to pay more than £30m, with United 'holding a firm line on valuations' to 'maximise sales'.

It was reported by ESPN last month that United were prepared to lower their asking price to £40m for Garnacho, who would prefer to remain in the Premier League.

Whether Chelsea advance their interest remains unclear. They will look to finalise the deals for Ajax's Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig's Simons before turning their attention to any other incomings.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim has not ruled out the possibility of Garnacho staying at Old Trafford. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Amorim was quizzed on if the club were concerned about losing value on players to ensure they were offloaded this summer. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "That is not the case because there are different reasons for the players (wanting to leave). Some players have to find a new place to have space in the team. Other players show they want a new challenge and a new team.

"We are just allowing these players to think and decide. If they reach a point where they will have to join the team, they will join because they are our players.

"I know for a fact Omar (Barrada, CEO) and Jason (Wilcox, director of football) and the club have a number (price) for these players. If they don't reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that. I understand other clubs are maybe waiting for the last minute, but they can have a surprise.

"I'm ready to receive the players. They have more competition. If they want to play in the World Cup, they need to play. I'm happy with that because I'll have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me it's perfect."

United's hardline stance over their transfer valuations will no doubt be tested over the course of the next couple of weeks in particular ahead of the 2025/26 season getting underway.

