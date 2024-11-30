Frank Lampard reveals that he has 'had conversations' about Chelsea loanees
Frank Lampard has revealed that he has held talks over signing players on loan at his new club Coventry City amid speculation he could take some Chelsea youngsters on loan.
The former Chelsea boss was unveiled as Mark Robins' replacement at Coventry and is tasked with improving the Championship side's standings after an underwhelming start to the season.
Lampard will have just over a month to evaluate his squad before the January transfer window opens and he will no doubt already be eyeing up some players to join his squad on loan.
During his time with Derby County, Lampard brought Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori to the Rams on loan, developing the pair before they returned to become first team players for Chelsea.
Chelsea fans might be expecting a similar situation to happen now Lampard has dropped back down to the Championship, with several Blues youngsters potential targets for Lampard.
Speaking during his first press conference at Coventry, Lampard dropped a hint over his January transfer policy when asked if he is thinking of bringing in any Chelsea players.
"It's not that simple and I see your point," he said. "I've had good experiences with youngsters from Chelsea but some periods are different than others."
The 46-year-old continued to outline what he expects from loanees that will arrive at Coventry, before admitting that he has already had discussions over January moves.
He continued: "If a player comes, he has to affect us in a positive way so there is work to be done.
"We have had some conversations but it's not my priority, we've got enough gametime and the quality in this squad is strong enough in the meantime to really get to work with what we've got.
"When January comes, we will have conversations but it's certainly not been anywhere top of the list in our conversations."
Lampard went as far as joking that he could look to sign Joao Felix in January after the Portugal international has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season.
Following Lampard's appointment, Absolute Chelsea highlighted five more realistic transfer targets for the former Chelsea boss.
From the likes of Harvey Vale and Alex Matos to Deivid Washington, Lampard will no doubt be eyeing up Chelsea's youngsters ahead of the window opening.
With Coventry sitting 17th in the Championship upon Lampard's appointment, he needs all the help he can get to improve their standing in the league as they look to challenge for play-offs once again.