Why Coventry could sign Chelsea youngsters in January if Frank Lampard decision is made
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is being hotly tipped for the Coventry City job as he looks for a return to management, and it could see the Blues active in the January transfer window.
Lampard, who remains Chelsea's record goalscorer, has been without a role since his second spell in charge of the Blues.
He took over from Graham Potter as Chelsea caretaker manager as his side limped over the finish line in the Premier League in 2023, producing a bottom-half finish for the first time since 1996 with one win in his 11 games in charge.
However, it looks like Lampard could finally be set for a return to management, but it will not be in the Premier League.
As reported by Matt Law and John Percy of the Daily Telegraph, the former Chelsea boss is expected to speak to Coventry over the club's vacant managerial role.
Lampard will be among five candidates to replace Mark Robins and is open to a discussion with the higher-ups at the Championship side despite not formally applying for the job.
Manchester United's former interim Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who led the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea this season, has also been heavily linked for the job.
If Lampard is to be successful in his interview and ends up being appointed the role, it could have a huge impact on Chelsea in the January transfer window.
With Coventry sat 17th in the Championship, if appointed, Lampard will be looking to steer his side towards the top of the table as they are seven points off play-off places.
This is a feat he managed when he was Derby County boss at the start of his managerial career, but he had help from Chelsea at the time.
Arriving at Derby in 2019, Lampard returned to his former club to sign several youngsters on loan - with then-Chelsea players Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount joining the club.
Lampard could look to do this once again when he returns to management, having previously attempted to sign Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja during his time at Everton.
It remains to be seen as to whether Lampard will be successful and take over at the Championship side, but having spent last season out of the game he will no doubt be eyeing up a return.
It was previously reported that AS Roma were looking at Lampard as a potential option, but the Italian side opted for former Blue Claudio Ranieri, who signed Lampard for Chelsea back in 2001.