Chelsea monitor Liam Delap as Man United & Man City transfer update provided
Chelsea are monitoring Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap after a fine start to life as a Premier League starter, according to reports.
The Blues were heavily linked with moves for forwards Jhon Duran, Samu Aghehowa and Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window, but were unable to conclude any deals.
With Nicolas Jackson starting the season in fine form, the Senegal international has become Enzo Maresca's clear first choice striker.
Christopher Nkunku has taken his chances when handed the opportunity, often in the Conference League, but has failed to start in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.
This has led to uncertainty surrounding the future of the France international, who is believed to be unhappy with his role at the club.
If Nkunku is to depart, with Manchester United linked with a move for the 27-year-old, Chelsea will no doubt be in the market for a replacement forward to compete with Jackson in January and Delap is the latest player to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.
As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea are 'tracking' the former Manchester City player.
Despite only joining the Tractor Boys in July from Man City, after a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja collapsed, Delap could be on the move just months after his arrival in Ipswich.
Ornstein states that Delap is admired by both Chelsea and Man United, but there is an issue if either club were to make a move for the 21-year-old.
Delap's former club, Man City, put a matching rights or buy-back clause into the deal in the summer.
It remains to be seen as to whether the youngster will spend the season at Ipswich or if Kieran McKenna's side could be tempted to cash in on the forward just months after his arrival.
Chelsea have been active in the winter window during Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly's ownership and will make any moves if the right deal comes up.
With Jackson showing his quality, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in just 12 Premier League appearances, the Blues will not be in a rush to replace him.
With previously linked Duran impressing for Aston Villa when handed the opportunity, a move for the forward could be off the cards.
Elsewhere, Aghehowa joined Porto after his move to Stamford Bridge collapsed, and Osimhen is spending the season on loan with Galatasaray, potentially ruling out moves for the pair.
Delap could be available and fits the criteria of transfer targets under Chelsea's regime, being just 21-years-old and being a Man City academy graduate.
The likes of Romeo Lavia, Tosin Adarabioyo and Cole Palmer have all joined the Blues, having had their junior footballing education in Manchester.
Could Delap be the next former City youngster to become a star at Stamford Bridge? Time will tell.