Real Madrid transfer speculation clarified after Moises Caicedo's Chelsea future admission

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo had to respond to a question about a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer, but it was mere speculation, according to reports.

Caicedo, who is currently with the Ecuador national team for their training camp in Spain ahead of Saturday's friendly against Morocco, spoke to Spanish media during the camp.

Among the questions was his thoughts on potentially joining Real Madrid, who were said to be in the market to bolster their midfield ahead of the summer window.

Caicedo dismissed the speculation, pointing out he is under contract at Chelsea, and expressed his desire to become a legend at the club.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo's comment is a sign that he is truly behind the project at Chelsea.

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"Caicedo really has this desire to be part of the Chelsea project," Romano said on his YouTube channel.

"(He) really feels the love from Chelsea fans and people. So there is a very good connection between Caicedo and Chelsea.

"It hasn't been an easy season for Chelsea, we know that. But at the same time, Caicedo believes in the project. Don't forget, Caicedo had the possibility to go to Liverpool when he joined Chelsea a few years ago."

In further positive news for Chelsea, Real Madrid may not even make any approach for the Ecuador international despite their search for new midfielders.

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"It's important to clarify that Real Madrid never really started a negotiation or talks to sign Caicedo," Romano added.

"That was just a question linked to the fact that Real Madrid are expected to work on the midfielders market in the summer, but it doesn't mean that they are going for Caicedo.

"Real Madrid didn't make any contact."

The 24-year-old is contractually tied to Chelsea until 2031, with the club having the option to extend the deal for another 12 months.

This puts Chelsea in a strong position in any negotiations for the midfielder.

Caicedo is currently represented by his own company, Elite Sport Agency, and there have been reports about his desire to sign an improved deal with Chelsea, which would only help fend off any potential interest in the future.