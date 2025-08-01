Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig this summer, but negotiations remain ongoing to find an agreement.

The 22-year-old is ready to join Chelsea on a long-term contract, however Leipzig's valuation has not yet been met by the Club World Cup winners.

Simons is currently training with the Leipzig squad as they continue their pre-season preparations for the upcoming season.

After spending 18 months on loan from PSG, Simons joined Leipzig on a permanent deal back in January in a deal worth an initial €50m plus add-ons.

Chelsea have already bolstered their attack with the signings of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro this summer, as well as the arrival of Estêvão Willian from Palmeiras.

RB Leipzig will want to maximise Simons' value should a transfer be agreed to allow him to leave. | IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Head coach Enzo Maresca and his side report back on August 4 for the beginning of their mini pre-season ahead of the new campaign, and Chelsea will hope to finalise as many of their incomings as possible in time for their return.

They have already found a breakthrough in negotiations to agree a deal for Ajax's Jorrel Hato, who could be joined by fellow Dutchman Simons.

As talks continue between the two clubs, Leipzig do hold interest in several Chelsea players this summer.

As reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Leipzig have shown interest in Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka and Tyrique George.

It could give Chelsea the opportunity to try to use any of the trio as part of a deal to convince Leipzig to part ways with Simons.

Maresca has been backed in the transfer market with several key positions bolstered. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Chelsea are open to allowing Broja, who is valued at £25m, to leave permanently, while a loan move is being eyed for George. There is a potential stumbling block with Chukwuemeka, who is keen on returning to Borussia Dortmund.

It's set to be a busy few weeks for Chelsea in the transfer market. Outgoings are crucial, but Maresca and the Blues hierarchy will be hoping to secure an agreement for Simons sooner rather than later.

