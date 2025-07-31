Nicolas Jackson has spoken out on his future at Chelsea amid speculation linking him with a possible exit this summer.

The 24-year-old has been Chelsea's preferred option to lead the line for the last two seasons, with the Senegal international competing against Christopher Nkunku, who has spent periods on the sidelines due to injury, and youngster Marc Guiu.

However, Chelsea have moved quickly this summer following their return to the Champions League next season, signing two strikers in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, both of whom impressed at the Club World Cup, which the Blues went onto win and claim their second trophy of the season after the Conference League.

It has sparked some uncertainty over Jackson's future at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United and Aston Villa have shown interest, while Manchester United ended their interest due to the costs required to complete a deal.

During Newcastle's reported preliminary contact with Chelsea over Jackson, they were quoted £80m for the striker.

This will be Jackson's first season at the club where he has faced stiff competition for a starting role. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

In an interview with DSPORTS, Jackson has responded to transfer speculation and his Chelsea future.

"I am a Chelsea player," insisted Jackson. "The future belongs to God. If there is a change, you will be aware. For the moment, I am focused on my preparation."

Jackson, who has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, is not fazed by the arrivals of Delap and Pedro, and believes competition for places is healthy.

He added: "I don't have a competitor. We are all here to help the club. Everyone has their role to play. I'm on a mission. It's up to the coach to make his choices. I only focus on my work."

Chelsea report back for pre-season training on August 4 after their short break to begin preparations for their two friendlies ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 17.

Maresca will be without Jackson against Crystal Palace due to suspension. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Work is continuing behind the scenes to refine the squad for 2025-26. Joao Felix has departed for Al-Nassr, while a season-long loan deal has been agreed with newly-promoted Sunderland for Guiu.

Chelsea will be hoping to carry the momentum from winning the Conference League and Club World Cup into next season.

"Everyone thought we were going to get beaten (vs PSG)," concluded Jackson. "But we believed in it, we gave everything and we won. It was a very strong moment. But now, we have to look ahead."

READ MORE: Enzo Maresca discovers Chelsea fate as owners set objectives for 2025/26 season

READ MORE: Donald Trump's son: Why Chelsea invited US President for Club World Cup trophy lift