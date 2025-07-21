Why Hugo Ekitike's transfer to Liverpool could play vital role deciding Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea future

Hugo Ekitike is on the verge of joining Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt and it could affect Nicolas Jackson's short-term future at Chelsea.

Ekitike has agreed a six-year contract to make the switch to Anfield to link up with Arne Slot and the Premier League champions, who will pay an initial £69m plus add-ons for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool have followed Chelsea in strengthening their forward line, with the Blues adding Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to their striking options, both of whom made an instant impact to help Chelsea to Club World Cup glory in the United States.

The arrivals of Delap and Pedro have handed head coach Enzo Maresca three options to lead the line, with Nicolas Jackson still remaining at the club. Jackson, whose discipline has let himself down recently, has been the preferred choice in attack for the last two seasons since his transfer from Villarreal, which has seen the Senegal international net 24 Premier League goals in 65 appearances.

Chelsea beat off competition to land Pedro (back left) and Delap (back right), and their transfers have already paid off. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Jackson's future has not been affected by Delap and Pedro, and Chelsea are not under any financial pressure to sell the forward.

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea value Jackson at between £80m and £100m amid interest from clubs including Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Liverpool's swoop for Ekitike comes into the equation because, if Jackson were to leave Chelsea, the £79m package the Reds are paying Frankfurt would be used as a benchmark for any potential deal.

It's been a busy summer for Chelsea, who clinched Club World Cup glory earlier this month with an emphatic win over Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the United, and they are not finished in the transfer market.

RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons is being considered and talks are ongoing between the Blues and the 22-year-old's camp.

Competition for places at Chelsea continues to increase, and Jackson will need to be at the top of his game if he wants to be a regular starter next season. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Jackson put himself under the spotlight after receiving a red card at the Club World Cup during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Flamengo.

At the time, head coach Enzo Maresca insisted Jackson's indiscipline would not affect his future, which saw Chelsea later sign Joao Pedro.

"No, the red card has nothing to do with Nico’s future. He had the first one against Newcastle when Liam (Delap) was not even here and another one (against Flamengo).

“I’m not sure that it’s 100 percent a red card but the referee decided for that, and Nico knows very well that in both situations (it) was not something good for the team.”