Four Key Liverpool Players Could Miss Southampton Clash As Arne Slot Faces Anxious Wait
As the November international break draws to a close, Liverpool find themselves grappling with a significant injury crisis ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter.
The Reds make the trip to St Mary's Stadium to face the Saints who are currently rock-bottom in the league with just four points after 11 games played so far.
Southampton will be without summer signing Aaron Ramsdale who fractured his finger during their 2-0 defeat at Wolves before the international break. No.2 goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to replace Ramsdale in Russell Martin’s starting line-up against the Reds.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot will meanwhile be waiting anxiously for updates on several key players including Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Before the international break, the Reds were without Alisson, Jota, Elliott, and Chiesa. Elliot, who suffered a fractured foot while on England Under-21s duty and has been sidelined since early September was pictured training with Liverpool U21s at the AXA Training Centre as he continued his injury rehabilitation last week.
The 21-year-old has been limited to just one appearance since Arne Slot took over as head coach in the summer, replacing Jurgen Klopp who stepped down at the end of last season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold handed Liverpool fresh injury concern when he was forced off and replaced by Conor Bradley during the Reds' 2-0 win over Aston Villa last time.
Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury after avoiding more serious damage and is in a race to get ready for the Reds' trip to Southampton.
Arne Slot said after the win over Villa: “It is difficult to say how serious it is but it is always serious if a player goes out in the first half.
"Not because I didn’t like him but he asked for it himself, he asked for it because he felt something.
“So that is first of all not a good sign.
"It is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is but let’s wait and see.
Slot will hope Alexander-Arnold will be available for selection soon with huge games coming up against Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League.
Diogo Jota is expected to miss Liverpool's next three games after the international break despite nearing his comeback from injury, however, Alisson, Elliott, and Chiesa could resume full training with the first-team this week.