Liverpool Wanted To Replace Mohamed Salah With Manchester United's £86m Flop Antony Under Jurgen Klopp
According to reports, Liverpool were determined to replace Mohamed Salah with Manchester United's £86million flop Antony under former manager Jurgen Klopp.
Salah has been in fine form for the Reds this season, propelling the club to the summit of the Premier League table after 11 games and the Champions League standings after four games. Liverpool have also reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.
The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 matches for Arne Slot's side across all competitions. With his contract expiring at the end of the current season, his future is up in the air again.
His teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have yet to extend their contracts which also expire in the summer. Several clubs have linked with a move for Salah including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia.
Replacing Salah will be a huge task as the Egypt international is regarded as one of the best players in the club's history, with over 200 goals for Liverpool since moving to Anfield from Serie A side AS Roma in the summer of 2017.
When Liverpool were in the process of negotiating a new deal with Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas two summers ago, Klopp was eyeing up a move for Antony as a potential replacement, according to The Times.
Paul Joyce said about Salah’s current contract situation: “There were times during that previous round of negotiations with Salah and Abbas two summers ago when a resolution also seemed unlikely. It is understood that it was Mike Gordon, Fenway Sports Group’s president and responsible for the day-to-day running of the club back then, who ultimately decided that renewing was the sensible use of resources.
“That has proved astute, especially as one of the options understood to have been discussed by Jürgen Klopp was to replace Salah was Antony. The Brazilian would instead move to Manchester United for £82million that same summer and has had 17 goal involvements (12 goals, five assists) in 87 appearances since.”
Confirming the news, Junior Pedroso, who represents the 24-year-old, said his client indeed held discussions with Klopp over a possible move to Anfield.
Pedroso said: “Yes, the story has a basis of truth. Things did not progress as Salah renewed his contract with Liverpool at that time, making Antony’s move there impossible.
Antony, instead, signed with Manchester United in the summer of 2022, reuniting with his former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He has since racked up just 17 goal involvements in 87 appearances in all competitions.