Arne Slot's Liverpool Learn Asking Price For Transfer Target As Lyon Consider Selling Rising Star
Liverpool have reportedly learned the asking price that Lyon have set to consider parting ways with Rayan Cherki. The Ligue 1 side are in desperate need of transfer funds to avoid forced relegation.
Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is still up in the air, as the 32-year-old is into the final year of his remaining contract. The Reds and Salah are locked in negotiations over a new deal but are yet to reach an agreement, hence as it stands, he will be free to speak to foreign clubs about a move in January.
Despite talks currently ongoing, Liverpol have set sights on other targets as possible replacements for Salah who has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 17 matches and Lyon's Cherki has emerged as an ideal option.
Cherki, whose current contract with Lyon runs until 2026 but includes a clause for a one-year extension if he remains at the club beyond this season is attracting interest from several clubs following his outstanding displays for Lyon.
Due to the club's financial issues, Lyon are willing to sell players including Cherki. PSG and Bayer Leverkusen are expected to rival Liverpool for the France U-21 international's signature
According to Foot Mercato, Lyon are open to selling Cherki in the January transfer window, valuing the young talent between €30miilion and €35million (£25miilon and £29million) as the club need to raise around €100million (£83million) in sales to balance the books and avoid relegation.
Lyon president John Textor recently spoke about Cherki and possible January sales. He told reporters: "We lost €15m from his potential sale [to PSG] last summer, but now his value is way higher. He should stay in January, but it's up to Rayan, as is always the case in football.
"We have an excess of superb players. The coach has almost impossible decisions to make. I hate rumours about which players to sell, it all depends on the opportunities, but the certainty is the abundance of players. We have 29 players in the first team. Ideally, we want 23 or 24. There are six players too many. Some have not left and we wanted to recruit to be stronger in the league."