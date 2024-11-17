Lyon President John Textor Provides Latest Transfer Update On Liverpool Target Rayan Cherki
Lyon president John Textor has provided the latest update on Liverpool transfer target Rayan Cherki as the Ligue 1 side battle to avoid being forcibly relegated over financial issues.
The seven-time French champions risk relegation to the second tier at the end of the season, unless they can get their debts of over €500million settled, sparking significant speculation about a potential fire sale.
Lyon have also been hit with a transfer ban because of financial irregularities and may have to sell some of their best players, such as 21-year-old midfielder Rayan Cherki, in January.
Cherki has been linked with a move to Liverpool as the Reds have already enquired about the playmaker who was reportedly available for as little as €10million in the summer transfer window.
After rejecting Fulham and Paris Saint-Germain, the highly-rated Frenchman penned a new deal which expires in the summer of 2026 and is valued at around €25million, however, Arne Slot's side could look to take advantage of Lyon's situation with a cut-price bid for him.
Speaking about the club's finances and addressing Cherki's future, Lyon president Textor said the France U-21 international will not leave the club for cheap.
"We lost €15m from his potential sale [to Paris Saint-Germain] last summer, but now his value is way higher," Textor said of Cherki via 90min.
"He should stay in January, but it's up to Rayan, as is always the case in football."
"We have an excess of superb players," he added.
"The coach has almost impossible decisions to make. I hate rumours about which players to sell, it all depends on the opportunities, but the certainty is the abundance of players.
"We have 29 players in the first team. Ideally, we want 23 or 24. There are six players too many. Some have not left and we wanted to recruit to be stronger in the league."
Rayan Cherki has made 11 appearances, scored two goals, and provided three assists for Lyon across all competitions as they lie 5th in the league table with 19 points.
Alongside Cherki, young talents such as Malick Fofana and Maxence Caqueret are both likely to be of interest from other clubs this winter.