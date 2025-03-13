Diego Simeone Reacts To Julian Alvarez’s Disallowed Penalty Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 to book their spot in the quarter-final. The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate following 120 minutes in the second leg and headed to penalties.
Real Madrid won 4-2 but it had a very controversial moment. Julian Alvarez converted the second spot kick for Atleti, which was later overturned for touching both of his feet.
That turned out to be a big factor in the shootout and Diego Simeone has now cast his doubt over VAR intervening during the shootout.
He told the media afterwards:
To anyone here: raise your hand if you saw that Julián touched the ball twice in the penalty. Come on! And? Ready? Nobody raises theirs. Another question. I’ve never seen VAR call to review a penalty in a shootout.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also made his stance on the matter crystal clear. He said:
We all know UEFA sees it clearly. I’m so tired of this victimhood with referees, of always crying about things like this.
It was definitely a very controversial moment. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have once again gotten the better of their city rivals in the European stage. Carlo Ancelotti's side will now face Arsenal in yet another blockbuster showdown in the last eight.
The two sides have played each other only once in the history of the competition. It was in the 2005-06 Round of 16. The Gunners won the Santiago Bernabeu leg 1-0 and the other tie ended goalless. Arsene Wenger's side proceeded to the quarter-finals and reached the final that season.
